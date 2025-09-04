Farm to fork: Five ways Africa is boosting food security

As experts discuss food security, here are a few clever fixes that are already feeding people and fighting climate change.

JOHANNESBURG/LAGOS - Be it AI pest detectors in Kenya or Nigerian soil-free farming, climate change is pushing farmers to innovate and show the sort of can-do spirit that experts say is vital if Africa is to overcome its twin scourge of high heat and hunger.

The experts - drawn from government, farming and the lab - are meeting in Senegal to brainstorm new ways to deal with old threats as farmers across whole swathes of Africa face famine, conflict, a debt crisis and ever-worsening climate shocks.

The Africa Food Systems Forum, underway in Dakar this week, says agricultural productivity on the continent needs to grow 70% by 2050 to feed a population that is projected to grow by 950 million in the same timeframe.

Here are five ways the continent is already pursuing home-grown solutions to food insecurity:

Digital innovations and AI

As internet connectivity expands, so too do digital and AI-powered inventions to boost farming, from digital marketplaces to satellite monitoring for early drought and flood warnings.

In Kenya, for example, computer programmer Esther Kimani developed the Early Crop Pest and Disease Detection Device, a solar-powered tool that uses AI and machine-taught cameras to detect and alert farmers to threats and then offer solutions.

The device can increase yields by up to 40%.