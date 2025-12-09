Are biometric IDs blocking Africans from state services?

From Senegal to Ethiopia, the use of digital IDs is surging, but so is exclusion from state services for those left unregistered.

JOHANNESBURG - Biometric IDs are being used to grant access to government services from medical treatment to voting registration across Africa, and those without digital identities are being left behind, a new report said.

The study by the African Digital Rights Network (ADRN), in collaboration with the Institute of Development Studies (IDS), analysed the spread of biometric IDs across 10 countries.

It highlighted the risks of the rapid and unregulated rollout of biometric IDs, which typically make use of fingerprints or facial characteristics, to verify identities.

Here's what you need to know.

Why is the use of biometric IDs surging in Africa?

A November report by the U.S.-based Atlantic Council think tank found that 49 out of 54 African countries now use biometric systems.

Biometric IDs have surged in recent years in response to a rise in digital fraud and as international funding for digital identification projects from the World Bank, European Union and other international bodies increases, the ADRN report found.

Some governments see biometric IDs as a way to modernise outdated application processes and systems.

But the new systems are not cheap.

The total cost of contracts to implement and run biometric digital ID systems across African countries that use them exceeds $1 billion, the report estimated.

Proponents argue that biometric IDs create more inclusion for those without identification documents, but researchers warned that these costly systems can create a new class of digitally excluded people.