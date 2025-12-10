AI, bans and facial scans: Digital frontiers in 2026

Gen Z protests, internet shutdowns, surveillance and AI: looking into the digital landscape of 2026.

LONDON - From internet shutdowns to the rise of AI, hyper-surveillance to protest via social media, digital technology is shaping lives and upending business as usual - for better and for worse.

Experts say that striking a balance between regulation and innovation will become harder in coming years, as governments and firms invest in artificial intelligence (AI), with consequences for jobs, mental health and the climate.

Here are five digital frontiers to watch for in 2026.

Regulation

Companies, legislators and governments are grappling with how best to implement safeguards that protect vulnerable groups and privacy, while still promoting tech innovation.

After intense pressure from the U.S. government and tech giants such as Apple and Meta, the European Commission will ease parts of its year-old privacy and AI Act.

Instead, the EU will let tech firms use personal data to train AI models based on what they consider to be of legitimate interest - and without seeking consent.

U.S. President Donald Trump is also considering an executive order to pre-empt state laws on AI, showing his desire to help Big Tech overcome legislation that might stifle innovation.

The pushback against such legal guardrails comes as OpenAI faces seven lawsuits claiming that AI chatbot ChatGPT led people without prior mental health issues to suicide.

As many big powers opt to deregulate, Australia this month became the first country to fine social media firms up to A$49.5 million ($32.17 million) if they fail to take reasonable steps to block users aged under 16.

The ban was enforced across Reddit, video live-streaming platform Kick, Meta's Facebook, Instagram and Threads, Alphabet-owned YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok and X.