Abortion wars deepen as Trump admin restricts veterans' access

The Trump administration's proposed abortion ban for veterans opens an 'extreme' new front in war over reproductive rights.

The Biden administration used the Supreme Court's 2022 ruling "to do the exact opposite of preventing overreach, creating a purported federal entitlement to abortion for veterans where none had existed before and without regard to state law," said the notice, approved by Secretary of Veterans Affairs Douglas A. Collins.

The notice said there would be an exception for abortions when the life of the mother is in danger.

The department said a Biden-era rule that had extended coverage - announced after the Supreme Court overturned a woman's constitutional right to an abortion - was "inappropriate as a matter of fact" and "legally questionable".

Last month, the VA moved to roll back benefits for department healthcare beneficiaries that include access to abortions and abortion counseling.

RICHMOND, Virginia - The Trump administration wants to limit abortion access at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), raising fears among advocates for reproductive rights that the president will use his second term to enact "extreme" new restrictions.

If put into effect, the proposed change "would become the most extreme abortion policy across federal agencies' health care programs," according to the National Women's Law Center.

Congressional Democrats have called the plan "reckless."

"This proposed rule seriously calls into question whether the department is putting political allegiances and culture wars ahead of its sacred obligation to deliver quality, life-saving health care to veterans," the lawmakers wrote this week.

Anti-abortion advocates hailed the move.

"The Biden-Harris Administration turned VA hospitals into abortion centres – violating longstanding law and betraying the will of the American people who strongly oppose forced taxpayer-funded abortions," said SBA Pro-Life America President Majorie Dannenfelser.

Planned parenthood

Planned Parenthood centres, which provide sexual and reproductive healthcare, have also been the focus of legal battles under the Trump administration.

In July, a federal judge blocked enforcement of a provision in Trump's enacted tax and spending bill that would deprive Planned Parenthood and its members of Medicaid funding, saying it is likely unconstitutional.

That provision - passed by Congress in July - prevented certain tax-exempt organisations and their affiliates receiving Medicaid funds if they continued to provide abortions.

That is not the only front in the U.S. abortion wars, however.

A battle over abortion pills is still percolating more than a year after the Supreme Court declined to ban them.

In May, the Trump administration asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit from three conservative states that want the Food and Drug Administration to limit abortion medication by mail, saying they were not pursuing the case in the proper venue.

Anti-abortion activists had also eyed regulations Trump may use to further curtail access, with or without Congress.

Trump's team said during the campaign that he would not sign a national abortion ban if elected, and the Republican-controlled Congress has not mounted a serious effort at passing one yet.

But abortion rights advocates are still wary of Trump's record, after he appointed three Supreme Court justices who voted in 2022 to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that recognised a constitutional right to abortion, in what was a 5-4 decision.

Foreign aid

Soon after taking office, Trump also re-imposed restrictions on U.S. aid to overseas groups that perform or promote abortions, a policy that has ping-ponged back and forth since Ronald Reagan was president in the 1980s.

During his first term, Trump went beyond past Republican presidents, expanding the pool of money subject to restrictions from about $600 million in family planning funding to the entire pot of U.S. global health assistance money – $12 billion or so.