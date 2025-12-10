After a year of big cuts, where does US aid stand going into 2026?

U.S. foreign aid more than halved in 2025, leaving millions at risk of losing their lives to malaria, malnutrition and HIV.

NAIROBI - U.S. President Donald Trump slashed the country's foreign aid budget and shuttered the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to pursue his "America first" agenda soon after taking office in January this year.

Before then, the United States was the world's biggest spender on international development, disbursing $68 billion across 215 countries in 2024 and funding hundreds of life-saving programmes, from malaria prevention in Kenya, to HIV treatment in the Philippines.

Estimates from the Center for Global Development found that U.S. foreign aid prevented the deaths of more than three million people worldwide every year.

This included saving almost 1.65 million lives annually just from HIV/AIDS and more than half a million lives every year from vaccine-preventable diseases.