Trump's threats could fuel Nigerian extremists, expert says

Nigerian militants could use Trump's threats to intervene over kidnappings to secure recruits and resources, security expert says.

LAGOS - Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has declared a nationwide security emergency after a surge in kidnappings and armed attacks on schools and places of worship.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened military action over what he says is the persecution of Christians.

But the Nigerian government and security experts say Christians are not being specifically targeted in the attacks in the centre and north of the country.

In the latest mass kidnapping, more than 300 pupils and 12 staff were seized from St Mary's Catholic School in Papiri, a village in the central Niger state on Nov. 21. This week,

Nigeria's government rescued around 100 of the children.

British charity Save the Children says at least 10 school kidnappings have taken place across Nigeria in less than two years, affecting about 670 children.

A U.S. Congressional delegation visited Nigeria this week and discussed steps to enhance security, including the creation of a joint Nigeria-U.S. task force.

Nigeria faces persistent violence from Islamist insurgents, armed bandits and communal clashes that have killed thousands and displaced millions.

Ryan Cummings, director of the security consultancy Signal Risk, said extremist groups seeking relevance could exploit Trump's intervention to drive recruitment and secure more resources. He spoke to Context.

What is driving recent mass abductions?

There are push and pull factors driving the mass kidnappings of civilians, particularly school children and worshippers. These demographics have long been targeted by Islamist and ethno-religious actors who use these victims to extort significant ransom payments and other non-financial concessions.

However, it would be remiss not to suggest that the attention of President Donald Trump, who has threatened military intervention, and the wider U.S. administration regarding the perceived persecution of Christians has played a role in incentivising the victimisation of these demographics.

For anti-state armed actors, targeting Christian civilians during a time when international attention is on the plight of the community, undermines the Nigerian government's claims that it can guarantee national security.