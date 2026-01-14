Tough asylum laws 'toxic' to mental health of young refugees

Many refugee children are spending their childhoods living in limbo, and experts warn of lifelong mental health impacts.

Temporary protection visas prevent refugee integration

Refugee children face lifelong mental health toll

Children risk anxiety, suicidal thoughts, experts say

LONDON - When Fareed learned that Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad had been toppled on Dec. 8, 2024, it was both the best and worst day of his life.

Fareed, who has lived with his family in Britain since 2023, celebrated the end of nearly 14 years of war in his home country. But the news sent his son into a deep depression.

"I wanted my kids to remember this day as a really special day. But my son immediately asked me, 'Baba, would England now kick us out to go back to Syria?'" Fareed, who did not want to use his last name, told Context.

Countries including Britain, Germany and Denmark paused asylum applications for Syrians after Assad's fall and are now considering their repatriation, arguing the security situation has improved.

Fareed's teenage son said he would rather die than return to Syria.

"I put all my savings, all the money I had, everything, because I wanted my kids to be safe. At that moment, I thought I failed," said Fareed, who is from Aleppo, where 150,000 people fled after clashes between Kurdish and government forces in early January.

His son's anguish is mirrored among young refugees across Europe where tough asylum laws are preventing a generation from fully integrating into host countries, the United Nations and rights groups say.

The harsher policies come as right-wing parties keen to restrict immigration gain support in many European countries.

Short-term protection visas, pending applications and the threat of deportation are damaging the mental health of young refugees, who are already more likely to have anxiety, suicidal thoughts and depression due to their traumatic journeys, psychologists say.

"What we know about the mental health of children is that security is critical," said clinical psychologist Katy Robjant, director of national clinical services at Freedom from Torture, a migrant charity.

"So to put people in that position where they build a sense of stability and maybe start to recover ... and then to potentially pull the rug from under them and say, 'You have to go back,' is exceptionally damaging," said Robjant.