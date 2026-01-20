Donald Trump rolled back LGBTQ+ rights at home and abroad in an unprecedented first year in office.

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been characterised by sweeping changes to international aid, human rights policies, immigration and U.S. governance at home and abroad.

He signed a record number of executive orders in his first 100 days, many of which targeted transgender and non-binary rights, access to gender-affirming care and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes in the United States.

But LGBTQ+ people have been affected across the world, with gaps in humanitarian funding, an onslaught of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, fewer discrimination protections and cuts to refugee programmes.

Here's what you need to know.

What did Trump do in his first year of office?

On his first day as president, Trump declared that the government would only recognise two genders and that federal funds would not be used to "promote gender identity."

He then ordered the removal of online government guidance documents on trans issues, an end to DEI programmes and that trans female inmates be sent to men's prisons.

Trump also sought to undo multiple executive orders by his predecessor Joe Biden, including directives to advance LGBTQ+ equality and combat discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

He reinstated a ban on trans people serving in the military, ended federal support for gender-affirming care for people under the age of 19 and vowed to defund schools teaching "gender ideology and discriminatory equity ideology."

Another executive order barred trans women from competing in women's categories of sport.