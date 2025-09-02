U.S. capital feels the constrictions of Trump's 'crime emergency' crackdown amid concerns about long-term tears to urban fabric.

WASHINGTON - Biking into work across the Potomac River in Washington always provides a crisp, breezy entry into the city.

A few days after President Donald Trump declared a "crime emergency" in the District of Columbia and ordered a security crackdown, I saw an aluminium stepladder bouncing in the traffic on the bridge.

I stopped at one of the many federal police vehicles that have suddenly become ubiquitous to report the hazard – and found no one inside.

As with so many other things in the city these days, it may have been parked there just as a show of force.

A few days later, after military troops patrolling the city were authorised to carry automatic weapons, I rode past that same spot – a bucolic, columned monument steps from a river pool – to find a dozen federal officers on horseback on the marble plaza along the water's edge.

A dozen more camouflage-uniformed soldiers toted rifles, and a dozen more officers were sitting in vehicles and on foot. A handful of tourists milled around them, taking pictures.

As the militarisation takes hold, desert-beige armoured vehicles amass near the Washington Monument at dusk, traffic checkpoints stop vehicles for spot checks, immigration agents gather for morning preparations in a parking lot, and 20-plus law enforcement vehicles surround a downtown park to watch over a rally of a few dozen protesters.

Trump's crackdown on public safety has been heavily debated, as police data show a drop of 20% in crime through Aug. 27 compared with last year.