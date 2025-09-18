LGBTQ+ Moldovans fear rights at stake in September election

LGBTQ+ Moldovans fear elections this month could see the country tilt towards Russia, leading to a crackdown on rights.

LONDON - A pivotal parliamentary election in Moldova this month could tilt the tiny East European country towards Russia, threatening a drive to join the European Union and sparking fears among LGBTQ+ people that their rights could also be on the line.

The governing pro-EU party could lose its majority in the Sept. 28 vote with a poll this month putting a pro-Russian opposition group in the lead. There have been widespread reports of a dynamic, pro-Russian disinformation campaign.

Moldova, sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, applied to join the EU in 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. LGBTQ+ activists see membership as a passport to stronger rights and protections, such as recognition of same-sex partnerships.

But if pro-Russian groups win, they fear a rights rollback similar to that witnessed in Georgia last year.

Here's everything you need to know.

What are LGBTQ+ rights like in Moldova?

Moldova ranks 25th out of 49 countries in Europe for LGBTQ+ rights, according to ILGA Europe's annual Rainbow Map.

Same-sex couples have no legal recognition and cannot adopt children. As of last year, six couples had filed for marriage recognition from the authorities - all were denied.

Transgender Moldovans must get an official medical diagnosis of "transsexuality" and go to court to change their gender.