Would letting asylum seekers work in UK ease tensions?

Migrants stand with police on the beach after crossing the English Channel in an inflatable dinghy, in Dungeness, Britain, January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

What’s the context? With anti-immigrant sentiment rising in Britain, could giving asylum seekers jobs ease tensions and financial pressure?

LONDON - Immigration has become the dominant political issue in Britain, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer under mounting pressure to reduce record numbers of asylum seekers arriving in the country, especially those coming on small boats from France. Over the summer, hotels housing asylum seekers became a focal point of sometimes violent demonstrations, with many protesters arguing that asylum seekers receive more financial support and benefits than British nationals.

With the cost of hosting asylum seekers reaching billions of pounds, Starmer's government says it will close all asylum hotels by the next election, due in 2029. It has also paused a visa scheme allowing registered refugees to bring family into the country. But many charities say allowing asylum seekers to work while their applications are assessed, a process that can sometimes take more than a year, could help ease tensions and the burden on the public purse. Here's a look at what that could mean: What benefits can asylum seekers receive in Britain? More than 111,000 people claimed asylum in Britain in the past year, official data shows. Asylum seekers usually receive 49.18 pounds ($67) a week, and slightly more if they have small children or are pregnant. They get free basic healthcare in most circumstances, and their children can go to school for free. They are also given somewhere to live if they need it. Under the European Convention on Human Rights, Britain has a legal duty to provide accommodation to asylum seekers facing destitution. At the end of June, just over 32,000 migrants were housed in more than 200 hotels across the country, according to government figures.

Granting the right to work could increase annual tax revenue by 1.3 billion pounds, reduce government spending by 6.7 billion pounds, and increase gross domestic product by 1.6 billion pounds, a 2023 report by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research think tank showed. What are the potential downsides? Work restrictions stem from the idea that giving asylum seekers the right to work could be a "pull factor" and attract "economic migrants" to Britain as opposed to those seeking safety, according to a 2024 parliamentary report. But there is little evidence that allowing legal work would have such effects, the report added. There are, however, risks for the asylum seekers themselves, according to a 2023 government report. They could be exploited because they might be more willing to put up with poor working conditions due to their temporary status. They might also struggle with language barriers, not have qualifications or experience recognised, or face discrimination from employers. ($1 = 0.7378 pounds) (Reporting by Lin Taylor, Editing by Jon Hemming.)