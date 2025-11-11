What's the climate endangerment finding Trump wants to kill?

Trump wants to scrap the official view that climate change is bad for our health, a cornerstone of U.S. efforts to slow emissions.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's second term in office has seen unprecedented rollbacks of federal funding for and focus on climate change, but critics say a new proposed change could now be the most sweeping yet.

The administration is seeking to rescind a 2009 regulatory ruling known as the endangerment finding, the government's view that climate change is a danger to human health and wellbeing.

The finding underpins U.S. policy and efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

As nations gather for the COP30 climate summit in Brazil this week, critics say the move would mean little action from the world's second-largest emitter of carbon dioxide gas. The United States will not send high-level officials to the meeting.

"Without an endangerment finding, the U.S. cannot even come to the table" at COP30, said Dominique Browning, founder and director of Moms Clean Air Force, an advocacy group that works on public health and air pollution.

"This administration otherwise will do nothing to cut greenhouse gas emissions."

Here's what you need to know.

What is the endangerment finding?

The rule allows the federal government to regulate six greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane, under the federal Clean Air Act of 1970.

States began using the law decades later to regulate greenhouse gases, sparking legal questions. The Supreme Court eventually ruled the gases qualify as pollutants under the act and directed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to determine whether they pose a danger to humans.

The EPA in 2009 adopted the endangerment finding, specifying the dangers posed by the six greenhouse gases. Initially, it was specific to vehicle pollution, but has since led to findings on power plants, oil and gas operations and aircraft.