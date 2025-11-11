The AI race could make net zero impossible. Here's why

AI poses a major challenge to the world's clean energy transition, but has potential benefits too.

LONDON - From the production of goods to the ways people work and communicate through tools like ChatGPT, artificial intelligence is driving a digital revolution - but also a very physical one.

The electricity demand of data centres is projected to more than quadruple by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), bringing into question how quickly countries can transition away from planet-heating fossil fuels.

Ahead of the U.N. COP30 climate summit this week in Belém, Brazil, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warned that clean power must meet new electricity demand including from data centres.

"Technology must be part of the solution, not a new source of strain," he said.

What does this mean for the world's efforts to shift to clean energy and tackle climate change?

What is AI's environmental impact?

AI impacts the environment in two ways: the infrastructure needed to support AI and what the AI is used for.

The energy and water requirements of data centres are already posing a challenge to resource-poor communities in places like Mexico's Querétaro valley where these facilities have popped up with minimal environmental reporting.

AI's infrastructure will also generate up to 5 million tonnes of e-waste by 2030, a report published by Nature Computational Science showed. This can contain substances like mercury that are harmful to people and nature.

And AI can also be used to drive global warming, such as by using machine learning to accelerate fossil-fuel exploration. The Enabled Emissions campaign led by former Microsoft employees argues this dwarfs concerns about the footprint of data centres.