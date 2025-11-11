Newsletters
Context - Know Better. Do Better.
Journalism from the Thomson Reuters Foundation

The AI race could make net zero impossible. Here's why

Jack Graham profile picture

Jack Graham

Published: 12 hours and 2 mins ago

Explainer
People work inside the Microsoft data center campus' Graphical Processing Unit, currently under construction in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Audrey Richardson
Explainer

People work inside the Microsoft data center campus' Graphical Processing Unit, currently under construction in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Audrey Richardson

What’s the context?

AI poses a major challenge to the world's clean energy transition, but has potential benefits too.

LONDON - From the production of goods to the ways people work and communicate through tools like ChatGPT, artificial intelligence is driving a digital revolution - but also a very physical one.

The electricity demand of data centres is projected to more than quadruple by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), bringing into question how quickly countries can transition away from planet-heating fossil fuels.

Ahead of the U.N. COP30 climate summit this week in Belém, Brazil, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warned that clean power must meet new electricity demand including from data centres.

"Technology must be part of the solution, not a new source of strain," he said.

What does this mean for the world's efforts to shift to clean energy and tackle climate change?

What is AI's environmental impact?

AI impacts the environment in two ways: the infrastructure needed to support AI and what the AI is used for.

The energy and water requirements of data centres are already posing a challenge to resource-poor communities in places like Mexico's Querétaro valley where these facilities have popped up with minimal environmental reporting.

AI's infrastructure will also generate up to 5 million tonnes of e-waste by 2030, a report published by Nature Computational Science showed. This can contain substances like mercury that are harmful to people and nature.

And AI can also be used to drive global warming, such as by using machine learning to accelerate fossil-fuel exploration. The Enabled Emissions campaign led by former Microsoft employees argues this dwarfs concerns about the footprint of data centres.

Will AI help mitigate climate change?

On the flip side, AI could have positive impacts on the environment. Machine learning can boost the efficiency of energy grids, supply chains and manufacturing processes, help develop protein products to replace environmentally harmful meat and identify species to protect biodiversity.

AI tools could be particularly valuable to farmers to track patterns of increasingly extreme weather and improve crop yields while minimising greenhouse gas emissions.

The technology is constantly improving itself, which means it is helping itself use less energy - such as AI-powered software to design less energy-intensive computing chips.

Does AI use a lot of energy?

Yes, it's very power hungry. Even if it improves efficiency, the sheer scale of energy necessary to fuel AI is set to skyrocket in the coming years.

This could make it difficult for countries to transition from fossil fuels to a clean energy supply, as they meet both data centres' energy demands and their populations' access to power, often on outdated grids.

By next year, data centres' electricity consumption in general - not solely driven by AI - could use as much electricity as the country of Japan, according to the IEA.

Countries including Malaysia and Singapore have been slowing the growth of data centres because of concerns like power grid capacity, although the latter recently lifted a three-year moratorium.

But some countries have gone the other way. The United States' construction of data centres has hit a record, according to the Bank of America Institute.

Data centres accounted for 4.4% of U.S. electricity consumption in 2023 and that is set to rise to between 6.7% and 12% by 2028, according to research in 2024 by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

The Ascenty 2 data centre in Querétaro used by Microsoft in La Esperanza, Querétaro. July 27, 2025. Miguel Tovar/Thomson Reuters Foundation
Go DeeperData centres lured to Mexico can avoid environmental reporting
Workers work at Europe's largest data centre of TikTok, a social media firm owned by China-headquartered Bytedance, in Hamar, Norway, November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Victoria Klesty
Go DeeperAs AI fuels growth of data centres, critics fight back
An AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023
Go DeeperWhat are the environmental costs of AI?

What does this mean for businesses' net zero plans?

The AI boom has brought commitments to reach net zero sharply into focus.

Companies are gaining more information than ever about their environmental impacts and how to address them, such as fashion companies that monitor their emissions and water use.

But in some sectors, the resource-intensive nature of AI poses a whole new problem.

The world's biggest tech firms have nearly all pledged to reach net zero by 2030, but now face a "climate strategy crisis" as their data centres demand ever more electricity for AI and cloud computing, according to a report from the non-profit NewClimate Institute.

(Reporting by Jack Graham; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad speaks next to Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change (UNFCCC), and Brazil's COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago during the ministerial preparatory meeting (Pre-COP30), ahead of the COP30 Climate Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Mateus Bonomi

Part of:

COP30 in the Amazon. Can Brazil deliver?

World leaders are gathering in the Amazon city of Belém, Brazil, for the United Nations’ annual climate summit, COP30, in November. Here’s a round-up of our coverage so far.

Updated: November 04, 2025

Go Deeper

The Backstory

New Tab IconThese links open on reuters.com

Related

Climate insights with Context, every month.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

People inspect the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, Jamaica, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Climate JusticeJamaica and small islands warn COP30 that 1.5 target is "lifeline"
A woman prepares to set up a solar panel to charge her cellphone at a vegetable market in Harare, Zimbabwe, October 2, 2024.REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Just TransitionIn Data: Can solar help Africa fight energy poverty?
A child runs through the backyard of a home in the Manchester neighbourhood of Houston, Texas, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Climate RisksWhat's the climate endangerment finding Trump wants to kill?
An Indigenous man smokes during a protest calling for the recognition of 104 territories and urging Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to complete land demarcations, ahead of the COP30 Climate Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Mateus Bonomi
NatureAt Brazil's COP30, nations pledge to boost Indigenous land rights
People sit on the roof of a submerged home at a village inundated by high tide, and flooding brought by monsoon rains and Typhoon Co-may, in Calumpit, Bulacan, Philippines, July 25, 2025. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
  1. 1

    How flood control projects fail the poor in the Philippines

  2. 2

    Sudan’s war on women and girls - the world cannot look away

  3. 3

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  4. 4

    How an internet blackout affected Tanzania's election

  5. 5

    'We're becoming Russia' says LGBTQ+ activist jailed by Turkey

  6. 6

    Rooftop solar booms in Pakistan. How can neighbours catch up?

Most Read

  1. 1

    How flood control projects fail the poor in the Philippines

  2. 2

    Sudan’s war on women and girls - the world cannot look away

  3. 3

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  4. 4

    How an internet blackout affected Tanzania's election

  5. 5

    'We're becoming Russia' says LGBTQ+ activist jailed by Turkey