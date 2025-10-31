Care workers shouldn't come home with bruises. How can we stop it?

Violence and harassment are symptoms of a system where understaffing, poverty wages and impossible workloads leave workers exposed.

Christy Hoffman is General Secretary of the UNI Global Union

They call it care work because it’s built on compassion, but what does it say about our societies when those who care for our loved ones are punched, spat on or groped in the line of duty?

This week, UNI Global Union released a new report, Protecting Those Who Care, exposing a global epidemic of violence and harassment in the care sector. The findings are staggering: More than eight in 10 care workers have experienced or witnessed abuse. Nearly one in three faces it monthly. One in six, every single week. Two-thirds of the victims are women.

We hear the same stories from every corner of the world:

“He got my phone number - I don’t know how. He texted me what he wanted to do to me. Sometimes, he groped me. I reported it, but management said I had to deal with it myself.”

“We’re admitting residents who need 24/7 care … but there’s not enough staff. I’ve been punched, slapped, bitten, choked - the list is endless.”

These voices are not rare outliers. They are the daily soundtrack of a profession in crisis. Violence and harassment in care are not isolated incidents. They are symptoms of a system that chronically undervalues care work. Understaffing, poverty wages and impossible workloads leave workers exposed.

When health systems fail, care workers become the public face of that failure, and the target of its frustration.