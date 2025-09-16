Why is Ethiopia's new mega dam roiling the region?

Ethiopia's giant new GERD dam promises power for millions - but downstream Sudan, Egypt fear a water crisis.

NAIROBI - Ethiopia inaugurated Africa's largest hydroelectric dam this month - promising much-needed energy for millions of its people and deepening rifts with downstream neighbours in the region.

Where Addis sees economic growth and a giant leap forward in power generation, Egypt and Sudan fear drought, crop destruction and possible armed conflict over access to scarce water.

Ethiopia, the continent's second most populous nation with over 120 million people, says the $5 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is central to its economic ambitions.

But the dam - built on a tributary of the Nile - is likely to deepen rifts in the Horn of Africa should mediation flounder.

Here's why.

What is Ethiopia's new giant dam and why was it built?

The GERD is the largest hydroelectric dam in Africa, constructed on the Blue Nile River in northern Ethiopia.

The dam is more than a mile long and 145 metres high, holding a reservoir with a surface area roughly the size of Greater London.

That puts it in the top 20 hydroelectric dams in the world, with about a quarter the capacity of China's Three Gorges Dam.

It was built primarily to generate electricity for Ethiopia, where about 55% of people lack access to reliable power.

The GERD is expected to produce more than 5,000 megawatts of electricity, potentially doubling Ethiopia's output, stimulating economic development, and allowing it to export its excess power to neighbouring Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya, Djibouti and Eritrea.

Completed after 14 years, the dam is a source of national pride and touted as a symbol of the nation's geopolitical rise.