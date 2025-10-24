For the first time, a major international body has formally recognised fossil fuel extraction and production as a threat to nature.

Ralph Regenvanu is Vanuatu’s Minister for Climate Change Adaptation, Energy, Environment, Meteorology, Geo-Hazards and Disaster Management.

From the coral reefs of the Pacific to the rainforests of the Amazon, nature is issuing a stark warning.

The same three forces accelerating climate breakdown are also driving species to extinction, poisoning oceans, and devastating the ecosystems that sustain all life on Earth. These forces are coal, oil, and gas.

Every stage of fossil fuel production—from extraction to combustion—wrecks the ecosystems that sustain us. It scars landscapes, pollutes rivers, and fuels air pollution.

Fossil fuels are responsible for more than half of ocean acidification and over 86% of carbon emissions in the past decade—making them a leading cause of both the climate and biodiversity crises. Still, fossil fuels remain absent from the world’s main environmental agreements.

The Paris Agreement focuses on emissions, not extraction. The Convention on Biological Diversity protects species, but not from the industrial expansion that wipes out their habitats. Conservation efforts have been so focused on the symptoms, that they have neglected the root cause. This week, that finally changed.

Last week, at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress, the world’s largest environmental network made history by adopting Motion 042, the strongest multilateral language ever passed on fossil fuel extraction and supply.

For the first time, a major international body has formally recognised fossil fuel extraction and production as a threat to nature. The motion, supported by the government of Vanuatu and co-sponsored by a number of environmental non-governmental organizations including the World Wide Fund for Nature International (WWF) International, fills a critical governance gap. It calls on the governments and international institutions to confront the impacts of fossil fuels at the source, not just at the smokestack.

It urges the development of a pathway to transition away from coal, oil, and gas in a fair and equitable way, while protecting workers and communities through a just transition. It also encourages the establishment of fossil fuel exclusion zones in areas of high biodiversity, such as the Arctic, the Amazon, coral reefs, and protected marine ecosystems.