In Data: India's vehicle boom poses challenge for biofuels target

As India accelerates the supply of 20% ethanol-blended petrol, most new cars and bikes are not compliant.

0% of vehicles sold in 15 years not E20-ready

Drivers complain over fuel concerns

Government concedes mileage dips, denies engine damage

NEW DELHI - Only some 20% of new petrol vehicles sold in India in the last 15 years are compliant with petrol blended with 20% ethanol (E20), analysis of government and industry data shows.

India's government is pushing for a rapid rollout of E20 and said in July it had reached its goal of selling the fuel five years ahead of schedule, replacing the existing 10% blend.

E20 is now the most common fuel in many regions, but there are no official notices at the pumps to tell drivers what blend of fuel they are putting into their cars and motorbikes.

Indian consumers complain the new fuel mix damages their engines and reduces their mileage.

The programme aims to cut oil imports and emissions by blending petrol with ethanol made from crops like sugarcane and maize. India's shift from 1.5% ethanol in 2014 to 20% in 2025 is among the fastest in the world.

India's transport minister has rejected concerns and blamed what he called the petrol lobby for stoking fears. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said E20 does not affect insurance or cause engine damage, though mileage may dip slightly.

Most vehicles not E20-ready

Petrol vehicles sold in India have a lifespan of 15 years before they have to be re-registered or scrapped.

Most Indian automakers have only been producing E20-complaint vehicles since April 2023, leaving most older cars and two-wheelers unfit for the fuel.

Imported vehicles make up only between 3% and 5% of those sold in India.