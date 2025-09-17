Will UK-France migrant swap deal stop the small boats?

Under pressure to tackle illegal immigration, UK hopes 'one in, one out' deal with France will cut small boat arrivals.

LONDON - With soaring numbers of migrants arriving in Britain on small boats from France, the government is testing a new 'one in, one out' scheme to crack down on the illegal crossings.

However the first deportations - due to start Monday - were cancelled after last-minute legal challenges, according to media reports.

More than 31,000 people have crossed the Channel illegally in small boats this year, a 38% rise on the same period in 2024. (https://migrantdata.uk/small-boat-arrivals/)

The new scheme will allow Britain to detain people arriving this way and send them back to France.

In return, Britain will accept an equal number of asylum seekers who apply from France through a new legal route.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under intense pressure to end small boat arrivals as populist Nigel Farage's anti-immigrant Reform UK party surges ahead in opinion polls.

How will it work?

Migrants in France wanting to come to Britain must apply for the new legal route online and will be subject to security checks.

Priority will be given to nationalities accounting for high numbers of Channel crossings and those most likely to be granted asylum.

Among these, preference will be given to people who have previously spent time in Britain and are therefore considered more likely to integrate.

After arriving in the UK, successful applicants will have three months to make an asylum claim.

Nationalities with currently high asylum recognition rates include Sudanese, Syrians and Eritreans.

However, anyone who has previously tried to make a small boat crossing will be barred from applying for the new scheme.

Contrary to widespread media reports, applicants do not have to have family links to the UK.