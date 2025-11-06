Tracking climate progress ahead of COP30

As leaders meet for COP30, data shows that big emitters are flunking their targets while fires ravage the Amazon rainforest.

MEXICO CITY - The U.N. COP30 summit kicks off in Belém, Brazil next week with key indicators showing the world is failing to meet its own pledges on global warming.

From cutting emissions to saving tropical forests, action on the ground has not matched the fine words pledged at previous COP summits.

Lack of progress - in both the developing and industrial world - comes against a backdrop of stark economic upheaval, rising geopolitical tensions and war on multiple fronts. Not to mention U.S. President Donald Trump's dismissal of climate change as "the greatest con job" in the world.

Two new climate trackers created by Context show what progress Amazon basin countries are making to stem deforestation in the world's largest tropical rainforest, as well as detailing efforts by the big powers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Deforestation falls, wildfires grow

Deforestation in the Amazon basin, which spans nine countries, decreased 7.5% in 2024 compared to the 2018-20 baseline, according to the World Resources Institute (WRI).

A fall may sound good but it dashes hopes of meeting a regional commitment to halt deforestation altogether.

In Brazil's Amazon, deforestation fell 11.08% in the 12 months to July 2025, compared with the same period a year earlier, reaching its lowest level since 2014, according to a report by Brazilian space research agency Inpe.

Over 60% of the Amazon basin is located in Brazil.