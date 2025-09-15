Why LGBTQ+ Americans struggle to find asylum in Europe

Rights rollback under Trump sees LGBTQ+ Americans seek refuge in Europe - but there are legal challenges to asylum.

BRUSSELS - A rapid rollback of rights under President Donald Trump has prompted many LGBTQ+ Americans to seek sanctuary abroad - Europe and Canada are among the top choices - but many are hitting legal barriers to starting a new life.

Since resuming office, Trump has enacted a slew of policies affecting LGBTQ+ Americans - be it in healthcare, legal recognition or education - changes that LGBTQ+ advocates say raise the risk of suicide, harassment and violence.

Trans Americans say they feel especially vulnerable and fears of a further crackdown have made neighbouring Canada and the European Union (EU) destinations of choice.

Here's what you need to know about relocation and rights:

How easy is it for Americans to move to Europe?

Settling in Europe for work or studies can offer temporary right to remain, but some LGBTQ+ Americans are seeking asylum.

Europe has a track record of protecting LGBTQ+ people fleeing persecution in countries such as Russia or Uganda, which have enacted anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

But authorities largely consider the United States to be safe, meaning a person is not at risk of persecution or serious harm, although some LGBTQ+ advocates are challenging this.

At a time when Europe's asylum system is strained because of refugees arriving from Ukraine, Syria and Gaza, LGBTQ+ Americans face even more barriers to winning refugee status.

Are sexual orientation and gender identity valid reasons?

The United Nations and the EU say sexual orientation and gender identity can be grounds for an asylum claim.