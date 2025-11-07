Newsletters
Context - Know Better. Do Better.
Journalism from the Thomson Reuters Foundation

Quiz: How much do you know about COP30 and climate change?

Jack Graham profile picture

Jack Graham

Published: 2 hours and 39 mins ago

Macaws fly near a tree at the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Macaws fly near a tree at the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

What’s the context?

The U.N. climate summit heads to the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. Test your knowledge with our quiz.

Are you up to speed for the U.N. COP30 climate summit in Brazil? World leaders are meeting in the Amazonian city of Belem to tackle some of the planet's biggest problems.

Here's a quiz to test your climate and nature knowledge, and hopefully learn a bit more about the environment in the process.

Once you're done, check out our coverage of COP30 where we explain these issues in more depth - from the Amazon rainforest's survival to the environmental impact of AI.

Context is powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation Newsroom.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad speaks next to Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change (UNFCCC), and Brazil's COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago during the ministerial preparatory meeting (Pre-COP30), ahead of the COP30 Climate Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Mateus Bonomi

Part of:

COP30 in the Amazon. Can Brazil deliver?

World leaders are gathering in the Amazon city of Belém, Brazil, for the United Nations’ annual climate summit, COP30, in November. Here’s a round-up of our coverage so far.

Updated: November 04, 2025

Go Deeper

Related

Climate insights with Context, every month.

By providing your email, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Latest on Context

Macaws fly near a tree at the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
NatureQuiz: How much do you know about COP30 and climate change?
Women sit as they wait for medical consultation at a Health Center, in Bogo Cameroon September 2, 2025. REUTERS/Desire Danga Essigue
Socioeconomic InclusionExperts warn funding cuts risk setbacks in reproductive health
Cattle graze on deforested areas of the Ituxi ranch near Kaxarari Indigenous land, in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil August 12, 2024. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
NatureAs Brazil hosts COP30, is it a climate champion or nature foe?
A member of Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade works to extinguish a fire rising in Amazon rainforest in Apui, Amazonas state, Brazil, August 8, 2024. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Climate RisksTracking climate progress ahead of COP30
People sit on the roof of a submerged home at a village inundated by high tide, and flooding brought by monsoon rains and Typhoon Co-may, in Calumpit, Bulacan, Philippines, July 25, 2025. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
  1. 1

    How flood control projects fail the poor in the Philippines

  2. 2

    Sudan’s war on women and girls - the world cannot look away

  3. 3

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  4. 4

    How an internet blackout affected Tanzania's election

  5. 5

    'We're becoming Russia' says LGBTQ+ activist jailed by Turkey

  6. 6

    Rooftop solar booms in Pakistan. How can neighbours catch up?

Most Read

  1. 1

    How flood control projects fail the poor in the Philippines

  2. 2

    Sudan’s war on women and girls - the world cannot look away

  3. 3

    Britain's foreign aid: Where does the money go?

  4. 4

    How an internet blackout affected Tanzania's election

  5. 5

    'We're becoming Russia' says LGBTQ+ activist jailed by Turkey