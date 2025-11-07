The U.N. climate summit heads to the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. Test your knowledge with our quiz.

Are you up to speed for the U.N. COP30 climate summit in Brazil? World leaders are meeting in the Amazonian city of Belem to tackle some of the planet's biggest problems.

Here's a quiz to test your climate and nature knowledge, and hopefully learn a bit more about the environment in the process.

Once you're done, check out our coverage of COP30 where we explain these issues in more depth - from the Amazon rainforest's survival to the environmental impact of AI.